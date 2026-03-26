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Ullmark will tend the home twine versus Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Ullmark has won four of his last five starts. He is 23-10-7 with a 2.75 GAA and an .887 save percentage over 41 outings in 2025-26. The Penguins are seventh in league scoring, generating 3.39 goals per game.

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