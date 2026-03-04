Senators' Linus Ullmark: Takes overtime loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ullmark stopped 32 of 37 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.
Ullmark wasn't able to contain a strong offense, squandering three separate leads before Evan Bouchard's goal in overtime decided the contest. The 32-year-old Ullmark hadn't allowed more than two goals in any of his previous four outings since he returned from a personal absence. He's now 17-8-7 with a 2.86 GAA and an .884 save percentage on the season. The remainder of the Senators' road trip is far less intimidating, and it continues Thursday in Calgary.
