Senators' Linus Ullmark: Tending twine Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ullmark will patrol the home crease against Nashville on Monday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.
Ullmark will make his third straight start to begin the 2025-26 campaign. He has posted a 1-1-0 record while surrendering 10 goals on 52 shots. Last season, Ullmark made 36 saves in a 3-1 win over the Predators on Dec. 7.
