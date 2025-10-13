default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ullmark will patrol the home crease against Nashville on Monday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Ullmark will make his third straight start to begin the 2025-26 campaign. He has posted a 1-1-0 record while surrendering 10 goals on 52 shots. Last season, Ullmark made 36 saves in a 3-1 win over the Predators on Dec. 7.

More News