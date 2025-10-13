Ullmark will patrol the home crease against Nashville on Monday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Ullmark will make his third straight start to begin the 2025-26 campaign. He has posted a 1-1-0 record while surrendering 10 goals on 52 shots. Last season, Ullmark made 36 saves in a 3-1 win over the Predators on Dec. 7.