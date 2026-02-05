Ullmark has been ruled out for Thursday's road game against Philadelphia due to flu-like symptoms.

Ullmark returned from a 14-game absence in late January and has picked up wins in each of his two starts since getting back on the ice, posting a 1.50 GAA and .930 save percentage during that time. However, he'll be unavailable for the Senators' final game before the Olympic break, while James Reimer will draw the start. Hunter Shepard was called up by Ottawa to provide additional depth Thursday, but Ullmark will presumably be able to return when the Senators resume play Feb. 26 against Detroit.