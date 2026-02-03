Amadio scored a goal, placed two shots on net and dished out two hits in Monday's 3-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Amadio found the back of the net less than two minutes into the second period to level the score at one apiece. With his twine finder, he is up to eight goals, 21 points, 64 shots on net, 78 hits and 28 blocks across 55 games this season. While Ottawa's younger and upcoming talent frequently steal the headlines, the 29-year-old Amadio has been solid as of late with four points over his last seven games. He not only secured a 20-plus-point campaign for the fourth consecutive season, but is also on track to set a new career-high if he can surpass the 27 points he totaled in each of the past three seasons. He has even seen more than two minutes higher than his season average in each of his last four outings, which makes him an intriguing streaming option in deep fantasy leagues that value category coverage over pure offense.