Amadio (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.
Amadio doesn't have an official recovery timeline from the team other than it would be a while, so his placement on IR shouldn't come as a surprise. The move will allow the Senators to activate Artem Zub, who is returning against Dallas on Thursday following a long-term foot injury.
More News
-
Senators' Michael Amadio: Not close to returning•
-
Senators' Michael Amadio: Ruled out against Edmonton•
-
Senators' Michael Amadio: Plucks apple Saturday•
-
Senators' Michael Amadio: Collects helper in win•
-
Senators' Michael Amadio: Produces two assists•
-
Senators' Michael Amadio: Logs helper Saturday•