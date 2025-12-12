Senators' Michael Amadio: Three points in Thursday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Amadio scored the game-winning goal on three shots on net and added two assists, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-3 victory over the Blue Jackets.
His tally in the final minute of the first period gave the Senators a 4-1 lead. It was Amadio's first multi-point performance, and first GWG, of the season, and through 30 games he's collected seven goals, 14 points, 46 hits, 43 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating.
More News
-
Senators' Michael Amadio: Scores again Sunday•
-
Senators' Michael Amadio: Three-game goal streak•
-
Senators' Michael Amadio: Opens scoring in overtime loss•
-
Senators' Michael Amadio: Scores again Saturday•
-
Senators' Michael Amadio: Finds twine Tuesday•
-
Senators' Michael Amadio: Nets first goal of season•