Amadio scored the game-winning goal on three shots on net and added two assists, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-3 victory over the Blue Jackets.

His tally in the final minute of the first period gave the Senators a 4-1 lead. It was Amadio's first multi-point performance, and first GWG, of the season, and through 30 games he's collected seven goals, 14 points, 46 hits, 43 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating.