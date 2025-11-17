Senators' Olle Lycksell: Lands on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lycksell (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.
Lycksell hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 8 against Philadelphia due to concussion protocol. He has resumed skating, but it's unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. He has contributed one goal, six shots on net, three blocked shots and two hits in six NHL appearances this season.
