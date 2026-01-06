Stutzle supplied two assists, fired three shots on net and recorded two blocks in Monday's 5-3 loss to Detroit.

Stutzle distributed a helper on each of the Senators' final two goals of the contest, including one on Dylan Cozens' power-play tally in the second period. Stutzle has been sensational over his 13-game point streak with eight goals, 13 assists and 37 shots on goal. His active point streak ranks second to only Connor McDavid, proving that Stutzle can hold his own with the league's best in terms of offensive production. Through 41 games this season, he has 45 points, 105 shots on net, 74 hits and 30 blocks. With the Senators exactly halfway through their regular-season schedule, the 23-year-old center is on pace to tie his career high of 90 points and set a new best in shots on goal, hits and blocks as well. While his 18.1 shooting percentage will be tough to maintain down the stretch of the regular season, Stutzle has an outside shot of reaching the 100-point mark if he continues to heat up even further.