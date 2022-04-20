Stutzle posted an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

Stutzle helped out on the first of Alex Formenton's tallies in the contest. The 20-year-old Stutzle saw an eight-game point streak end Monday versus the Kraken, but it's been hard to keep him off the scoresheet lately. He's looked good in his second NHL campaign with 53 points, 163 shots on net, 120 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-24 rating through 74 contests.