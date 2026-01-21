Senators' Tim Stutzle: Two points in Tuesday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stutzle scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
The 24-year-old center gave the Senators a 2-1 lead midway through the first period, as he held possession for a complete circuit of the offensive zone before sneaking the puck through Elvis Merzlikins' five-hole. Stutzle has found the back of the net in three of the last four games, and through 11 contests in January he's picked up three goals and 10 points.
More News
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Tallies pair of points Saturday•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Fills empty cage•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Extends point streak to 13•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Nine-game, 16-point scoring streak•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Pots power-play tally•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Tallies again in win•