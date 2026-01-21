default-cbs-image
Stutzle scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 24-year-old center gave the Senators a 2-1 lead midway through the first period, as he held possession for a complete circuit of the offensive zone before sneaking the puck through Elvis Merzlikins' five-hole. Stutzle has found the back of the net in three of the last four games, and through 11 contests in January he's picked up three goals and 10 points.

