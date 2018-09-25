Senators' Zack Smith: Surprisingly waived by Ottawa
Smith was waived by the Senators on Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
This is a brazen move considering Smith is a perennial special-teams contributor who had seasonal outputs of 36 and 32 points, respectively, in a middle-six role with Ottawa before he slipped to five goals and 14 assists over an injury-riddled 2017-18 campaign (68 games) last year. It seems unlikely that he won't get scooped up by another club, but stranger things have happened and it appears that the Senators want to rebuild from the ground up after trading two-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...