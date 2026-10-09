Gaudette (upper body) might be available for Saturday's game against Edmonton, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Gaudette has missed San Jose's opening four games because of the injury. The Sharks' lineup for Saturday has no shortage of question marks because Macklin Celebrini (lower body) and Kiefer Sherwood (upper body) are both listed as game-time decisions, in addition to the uncertainty regarding Gaudette. If Gaudette is able to play Saturday, then he'll likely serve in a bototm-six capacity.