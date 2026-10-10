Gaudette (upper body) was activated from injured reserve and is available to play in Saturday's home clash against the Oilers, per the NHL Media Site.

Gaudette has been given the green light to return from his upper-body injury. The 30-year-old forward put together solid numbers in his first season with the Sharks in 2025-26, where he posted 17 goals, 25 points, 96 shots on net, 53 hits and 33 blocked shots across 66 regular-season outings. It remains to be seen if he'll play Saturday, but he'll likely make his 2026-27 season debut at some point in the near future from a depth role.