Gaudette scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Friday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

This was Gaudette's first multi-point effort of the campaign. He also snapped a three-game skid while posting a season-high 17:36 of ice time. Gaudette's four points this season have all come over the last seven games. He's added 13 shots on net, nine hits and nine PIM across 13 outings. He's far from a lock to stay in the lineup, but his strong play recently is being rewarded with more ice time.