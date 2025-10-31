Nedeljkovic stopped 29 of 31 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Nedeljkovic had arguably his best start of the season, aided by a three-goal first period for the Sharks. The 29-year-old netminder has won back-to-back outings to improve to 2-2-1 on the year. He still has an unpleasant 3.60 GAA and an .887 save percentage over five outings, and he was recently on the bench for three straight games. Nedeljkovic's fantasy value is already low and will drop some more if Yaroslav Askarov is starting a majority of the time. Both goalies should get a turn in a tough weekend back-to-back as the Sharks host the Avalanche on Saturday and the Red Wings on Sunday.