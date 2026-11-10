Stenberg scored a goal on three shots and netted the shootout winner in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Islanders.

Stenberg tied the game late in the first period, redirecting a shot from Tyler Toffoli past Ilya Sorokin. The rookie later delivered the decisive goal in the eighth round of the shootout, beating Sorokin with a wrist shot. With six regulation goals this season, Stenberg continues to provide encouraging secondary scoring, and while skating on the third line won't do him any favors, he'll continue to have upside as long as he stays involved on offense. He has recorded multiple shots on goal in four of his last five appearances.