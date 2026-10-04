Stenberg logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kings.

Stenberg set up Tyler Toffoli's second-period tally. It's been a relatively quiet start to Stenberg's rookie season -- through two games, he has no shots on net and a minus-1 rating. He's seeing time in a middle-six role and also features on the power play. Stenberg has a bright future and can hold his own in the NHL, but his minutes could be managed early in the campaign, especially if other wingers are producing more offense.

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