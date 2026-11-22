Stenberg scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Stenberg has a pair of multi-point efforts over his last three games. The 19-year-old is getting a run on the top line and first power-play unit, and it's paying off nicely. He has been fairly steady in his rookie year, earning eight goals, eight assists, 42 shots on net and a minus-11 rating over 25 appearances. With nine of his points coming on the power play, he's still working on rounding out his overall performance, but the offense is already worth consideration in fantasy.