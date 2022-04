Megna posted an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Megna has picked up the pace a bit lately with three helpers in his last two outings. The 29-year-old defenseman will likely finish the year in a top-four role after Erik Karlsson (lower body) was deemed unlikely to return this season. Megna has eight points, 36 shots on net, 86 blocked shots, 68 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 42 outings.