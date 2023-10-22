Ferraro supplied an assist, three blocked shots and five shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Predators.

The Preds dominated in this one, but Ferraro at least helped Team Teal spoil goaltender Juuse Saros' shutout bid with his primary assist in the third period. Still, fantasy managers likely won't take the bait on Ferraro's services, as this was his first point through five games, and the top-pairing defenseman has yet to reach the 20-point mark in any season. More of a shutdown type of player, Ferraro has committed to six hits with 16 blocked shots this season.