Ferraro scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, logged three hits and blocked three shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Ferraro has a goal and an assist over his last two contests after snapping an 11-game slump. The shutdown defenseman continues to see top-four minutes for the Sharks, but that won't often lead to steady offense. He's now at two goals, nine points, 44 shots on net, 74 hits, 81 blocks and a minus-2 rating over 39 appearances.