Misa sustained an undisclosed injury during practice and is consequently a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt against Seattle, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Misa has a goal and three points in seven appearances this season. Although Misa is a highly regarded prospect who was taken with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, he's being eased into the NHL. The 18-year-old has spent a significant amount of time as a healthy scratch in 2025-26, including San Jose's last game, which was a 3-2 shootout loss to Detroit on Sunday.