Misa scored a goal on one shot in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Misa gave San Jose an early advantage, converting a cross-ice feed from Macklin Celebrini at the 7:22 mark of the first period. The rookie has reached four goals this season and continues to benefit from opportunities alongside the Sharks' most dynamic offensive players. He has cracked the scoresheet in seven of his last 10 games, tallying eight points (four goals, four assists) in that span. He should continue to have upside as long as he continues to skate next to Celebrini on the first line.