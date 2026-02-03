Smith scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Smith has three goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. The 20-year-old continues to thrive on the top line as he closes in on matching his rookie-year numbers. He's at 17 goals, 39 points, 101 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 41 appearances this season, compared to 18 goals and 45 points in 74 outings in 2024-25.