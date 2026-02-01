Smith scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Calgary. He fired five shots.

Smith is on a four-game, seven-point streak (two goals, five assists; 12 shots). Saturday's goal came on the power play. Smith's ascension toward stardom continues. He has 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) in 40 games this season, and he has already equaled his power-play production (five goals, 12 points) from 2024-25 in 34 fewer games. Last season, Smith delivered 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) in 74 games.