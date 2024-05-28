Smith inked a three-year, entry-level contract with San Jose on Tuesday.

Smith put together a fantastic freshman campaign with Boston College this season, racking up 25 goals and 46 assists in 41 appearances for the Eagles. Rather than returning for another year, the 19-year-old center will make the jump to the professional ranks ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. Selected by the organization with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Smith figures to enter the NHL immediately and should be in contention for a top-six role next year.