Smith scored a power-play goal, dished two assists and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

One of Smith's helpers also came on the power play. The 20-year-old continues to roll after an upper-body injury, earning three goals and four helpers over five contests since his return to action. For the season, he's at 15 goals, 21 helpers, 11 power-play points, 89 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 38 appearances. He needs 10 more points to surpass his total from 74 outings as a rookie last year.