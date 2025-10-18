Gorzynski scored twice on six shots and added an assist in WHL Calgary's 7-6 overtime loss to Lethbridge on Friday.

Gorzynski is up to eight points in six WHL outings this season. He was a fourth-round pick of the Stars back in June and is looking to build on a 42-point effort in 68 regular-season games last year. The early gains on offense are encouraging, though it remains to be seen if he'll eventually be able to translate his progress to the professional ranks.