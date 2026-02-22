Stars' Brandon Gorzynski: Picks up three points Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gorzynski scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Prince Albert's 4-1 win over Swift Current on Saturday.
Gorzynski has three goals and four assists over his last four outings. He went eight games without a multi-point effort prior to this improved stretch of play. Between Prince Albert and Calgary this season, Gorzynski has 27 goals, 37 assists and a plus-22 rating in 54 appearances, a big step up from his 42-point effort in 68 regular-season contests from last year.
More News
-
Stars' Brandon Gorzynski: Strong week continues•
-
Stars' Brandon Gorzynski: One of each in WHL blowout win•
-
Stars' Brandon Gorzynski: Earns five points with new team•
-
Stars' Brandon Gorzynski: One of each Friday•
-
Stars' Brandon Gorzynski: Scores twice Friday in WHL win•
-
Stars' Brandon Gorzynski: Nets two goals in WHL win•