Gorzynski scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Prince Albert's 4-1 win over Swift Current on Saturday.

Gorzynski has three goals and four assists over his last four outings. He went eight games without a multi-point effort prior to this improved stretch of play. Between Prince Albert and Calgary this season, Gorzynski has 27 goals, 37 assists and a plus-22 rating in 54 appearances, a big step up from his 42-point effort in 68 regular-season contests from last year.