Gorzynski scored three goals and added two assists in WHL Prince Albert's 8-3 win over Kelowna on Friday.

Gorzynski was traded from WHL Calgary to Prince Albert on Monday, and he's already made a huge impact with six points over two games with his new team. The Raiders are competing for the top of the WHL's Eastern Conference, and adding Gorzynski, who has 35 points in 29 games, should be a big deal to help them keep pace. The Stars prospect should benefit greatly from being involved in a competitive playoff race, which will test his all-around skills.