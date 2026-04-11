Stars' Brandon Gorzynski: Racks up three points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gorzynski scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Prince Albert's 6-1 win over Saskatoon in Game 1 on Friday.
Gorzynski was held to four points over five games in the Raiders' first-round series win over Red Deer. He's off to a better start in the second round. The Stars prospect had 27 goals and 69 points over 65 regular-season contests, so he should be a decent source of offense during Prince Albert's playoff run.
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