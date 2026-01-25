Gorzynski scored twice and added an assist in WHL Prince Albert's 5-1 win over Medicine Hat on Saturday.

Gorzynski led the charge as the Raiders won a huge matchup over the Tigers, a battle between the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the WHL. Over the last four games, Gorzynski has amassed four goals and three assists. He's up to 22 goals, 51 points and a plus-20 rating over 42 appearances between Prince Albert and Calgary this season.