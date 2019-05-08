Stars' Brett Ritchie: Gets call for Game 7
Ritchie will be in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 7 showdown with the Blues, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
This news is somewhat shocking, considering Ritchie hasn't suited up in a single game during the playoffs thus far. It's likely that Head coach Jim Montgomery prefers the 6-foot-4 physical presence of Ritchie for a tight-checking game. Ritchie will look to use his big body to dish out punishment, as evidenced by his 126 hits this season. He will be replacing Mattias Janmark in the lineup.
