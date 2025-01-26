Dadanov scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Blues.

His tally midway through the first period stood up as the winner thanks to a big performance by Casey DeSmith in the Dallas crease. Dadonov has produced back-to-back two-point efforts, and the 35-year-old winger has been locked in since Christmas, racking up five goals and 15 points in the last 16 games.