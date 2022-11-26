Benn scored a power-play goal on six shots, dished an assist, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.

Both of Benn's points in this contest came in the first period. He's posted multiple points in four of his last five outings. After a few down years, he's on a so-called Bennaissance with 10 tallies and 14 helpers through 21 contests. He's earned 11 of his 24 points on the power play while adding 50 shots on net, 27 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-8 rating. The last time he maintained a point-per-game pace was 2015-16.