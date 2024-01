Murray stopped all 23 shots he faced in Monday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

This was Murray's fourth NHL appearance, his second win and his first shutout. The Stars played a strong game in front of him to make it easier for the 25-year-old, who hadn't seen any game action in over three weeks. He's mainly backed up Scott Wedgewood while Jake Oettinger (lower body) works his way back from an injury, but with Oettinger getting close, Murray's time in the NHL for this stint is likely soon to be over.