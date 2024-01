Murray will guard the road goal Monday against Minnesota, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Murray earned a 1-2-0 record with a 3.39 GAA and an .844 save percentage in three outings for Dallas during the 2022-23 campaign. Scott Wedgewood, who made 10 straight starts due to the absence of Jake Oettinger (lower body), will get a bit of a breather after allowing 13 goals on 74 shots in his past three (0-2-1) appearances. The Wild rank 23rd in the league with 2.97 goals per contest this season.