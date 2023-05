Harley notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kraken in Game 2.

Harley had a shot attempt tipped in by Tyler Seguin in the third period. The 21-year-old Harley now has assists in consecutive contests versus the Kraken after going empty in six games versus the Wild. He's added 10 shots on net, six hits, five blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating in the postseason.