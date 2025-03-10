Harley scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Harley continues to surge on offense with two goals and seven assists over his last seven contests. While he had an assist Saturday versus the Oilers, he also took a minus-3 rating in one of his worst defensive performances of the year, but he bounced back with a solid all-around effort Sunday. Harley is now at 12 goals, 39 points, 133 shots on net, 86 blocked shots and a plus-26 rating through 62 appearances. Concerns over the sustainability of his 15-goal, 47-point campaign in 2023-24 have at least partially been alleviated by his continued strong play in 2024-25, which has him on track to finish with similar scoring numbers.