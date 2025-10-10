Harley recorded two assists, five blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Jets.

Harley helped out on goals by Tyler Seguin and Wyatt Johnston early in the third period. The 24-year-old Harley is poised to be a fixture in the Stars' top four and should also feature on the power play. His offense could be limited if Miro Heiskanen gets the premium minutes, but Harley's talented enough and Dallas' lineup is deep enough that both blueliners should find success. Harley reached the 50-point mark in 78 regular-season outings in 2024-25, his second full campaign.