Harley registered an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

Harley snapped a seven-game point drought. He had just one helper over his previous 11 contests, his first real taste of adversity on offense this season. The 22-year-old defenseman has 36 points, 124 shots on net, 111 blocked shots, 49 hits and a plus-16 rating through 65 appearances. Despite the slump, Harley remains on the top pairing and second power-play unit, so he'll continue to have some fantasy upside if he can turn things around.