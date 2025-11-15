Harley (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against Philadelphia on Saturday, Owen Newkirk of DLLS Sports reports.

Harley was also a game-time call for Thursday's 7-0 win over Montreal before being in the lineup. He didn't participate in Saturday's morning skate, but Kyle Capobianco appeared to be a placeholder during the session. Harley has compiled one goal, nine assists, 21 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and nine hits across 18 appearances this season.