Harley (illness) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against St. Louis, according to Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars.

Harley didn't participate in Friday's practice, but it was still probable that he would be available to play versus the Blues on Saturday. However, that decision will come closer to game time. Harley has generated one goal, five assists, four shots on net and 14 blocked shots across four appearances this season.