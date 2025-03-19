Harley recorded a goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Harley was clutch for the Stars in this contest, as he got involved in three of the team's four goals. Most notably, he netted the equalizer in the third period and participated in Mikael Granlund's overtime game-winner. Harley has been playing at a high level in recent weeks and has racked up 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 12 games since the 4 Nations break.