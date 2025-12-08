Harley (lower body) will join the Flyers for their two-game road trip but may not be ready to face the Jets on Tuesday, Stars beat writer Robert Tiffin reports.

Harley has been sidelined since Nov. 13 against the Habs due to his lower-body injury, a stretch of 12 games on the shelf. The blueliner managed just one point in his last six outings prior to getting hurt and hasn't found the back of the net since the second game of the year.