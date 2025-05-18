Harley scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets in Game 6.

Harley set up Sam Steel's game-tying goal in the second period. In overtime, Harley cashed in on a power play that carried over from the end of the third, tallying the series-clinching goal 1:33 into the extra session. As if more proof was needed, Harley is showing why he is already one of the top blueliners in the NHL at 23 years old. He's racked up four goals, 11 points, 24 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 18 hits and a minus-5 rating over 13 playoff outings while seeing some of the heaviest defensive minutes.