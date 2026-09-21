Pickard will guard the road crease in Monday's preseason contest against the Blackhawks, per Jack Bushman of Chicago Hockey Now.

Pickard will return to action after stopping 14 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against Chicago. The 34-year-old netminder struggled last season with a 5-6-2 record, a 3.68 GAA and an .871 save percentage across 16 regular-season appearances. With Filip Gustavsson (hip) likely to miss time to begin the 2026-27 season, Pickard will likely serve as the team's No. 2 option between the pipes in the interim. Monday's preseason outing should help ease the veteran netminder into his new system.