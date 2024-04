Chisholm scored a goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Chisholm's ice time dropped to a season-low 9:59 with the Wild dressing seven defensemen for this contest. The 24-year-old defenseman has three points over his last six games. He's now at nine points, 28 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 29 appearances between the Wild and the Jets.