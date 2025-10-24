Gustavsson will get the start at home against the Mammoth on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson picked up a shutout Opening Night, stopping 26 St. Louis shots in a 5-0 win. It has not been pretty since then as Gustavsson is 2-4-0 overall with a 3.03 GAA and a .902 save percentage. The Mammoth exploded for seven goals Thursday in St. Louis and are tied for seventh overall in scoring, averaging 3.50 goals per game.